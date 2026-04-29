Study finds circumpolar deep water approaching Antarctic ice shelves
A new study just out in 2026 shows that warmer deep ocean water is now moving closer to Antarctica's ice shelves, those huge slabs of floating ice that help keep sea levels in check.
After tracking ocean data for a 20-year-long survey, scientists found that this warm water (called circumpolar deep water) is edging nearer, which matches what earlier climate models warned about.
This could shake up how the planet handles heat and carbon.
Researchers used sensors and machine learning
Researchers used high-tech sensors and machine learning to piece this together.
Lead author Joshua Lanham says these changes could impact global carbon and heat cycles.
Oceanographer Sarah Purkey compared the situation to "Now it looks like the ocean's circulation has changed, and it's almost like someone turned on the hot tap and now the bath is getting warmer!"
in what was once a cold bath — if these shelves collapse, sea levels could rise dramatically (Antarctica holds enough ice to raise them by 190 feet).
The Southern Ocean has been our planet's chill buffer for years, but now things are heating up fast.