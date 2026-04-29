Study finds circumpolar deep water approaching Antarctic ice shelves

Researchers used sensors and machine learning

Researchers used high-tech sensors and machine learning to piece this together.

Lead author Joshua Lanham says these changes could impact global carbon and heat cycles.

Oceanographer Sarah Purkey compared the situation to "Now it looks like the ocean's circulation has changed, and it's almost like someone turned on the hot tap and now the bath is getting warmer!"

in what was once a cold bath — if these shelves collapse, sea levels could rise dramatically (Antarctica holds enough ice to raise them by 190 feet).

The Southern Ocean has been our planet's chill buffer for years, but now things are heating up fast.