Study finds voting linked to longer life for Americans 65+
Technology
A new study found that older Americans who voted in major elections were less likely to die over the next five, 10, or even 15 years compared to those who didn't vote.
Researchers looked at people aged 65 and older, using data from the Wisconsin Longitudinal Study and noticed a real connection between showing up at the polls and living longer.
Voters in poorer health benefit most
What's cool is that this link held up even after accounting for things like gender, marital status, income, volunteering, and prior health status.
People in poorer health actually got the biggest boost from voting.
The researchers think voting might trigger positive biological effects (kind of like volunteering) that help people feel more connected and engaged with their community.