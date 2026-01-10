Want to live longer? Getting enough sleep is the key

A recent study by Vitality and the London School of Economics has found that quality and consistency of sleep can greatly impact life expectancy and risk of early death. The research shows that nearly 90% of adults don't get enough sleep. The study indicates that adopting healthier sleep patterns, which include getting at least seven hours of sleep every night and maintaining a regular bedtime, could add up to four years to your life.

Impact Sleep habits can cut mortality risk by 25% The researchers found that better sleep habits could reduce the overall risk of dying by nearly 25%. The study also noted that good sleep patterns could help lower long-term healthcare costs. The researchers identified seven hours of sleep per night as a key threshold. Adults who regularly get less than six hours of sleep are at a 20% higher risk of dying early than those who consistently get between seven and eight hours.

Importance Bedtime consistency is crucial for health The study also found that when people go to bed could be just as important as how long they sleep. Irregular sleep schedules were found to hurt health outcomes, even among those who got enough total hours of sleep. Regular bedtimes were linked with protection against obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, while inconsistent schedules weakened these benefits.

Risks Chronic sleep deprivation leads to serious health risks The study estimates that about one in three adults gets less than seven hours of sleep each night, with many suffering from chronic sleep deprivation. This pattern over time increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, depression and early death. It also affects concentration, mood, and productivity. Even short-term disruption can interfere with appetite-regulating hormones and raise glucose levels to prediabetes levels.