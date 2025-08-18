Study links nerve damage to Alzheimer's and loss of smell Technology Aug 18, 2025

Losing your sense of smell can actually be one of the first signs of Alzheimer's—and it turns out, this is caused by immune cells in the brain attacking nerve fibers, not by damage to your nose itself.

Researchers in Germany found that these nerve fibers (linking a region called the locus coeruleus to the olfactory bulb) start breaking down before any memory problems show up.