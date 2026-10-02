Study finds 13,000 phrases that could reveal AI-generated writing

Graphite's study examined the writing habits of frontier models, identifying their preferred words and phrases.

The researchers found that while some early indicators of AI writing, like em-dashes and "delve," have disappeared, contrast-heavy constructions still remain.

Each model version has its own unique quirks, with a surprising range of tells discovered.

The team identified 13,000 phrases that were at least twice as common in AI content than human content, what they define as a "tell."