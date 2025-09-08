More women get cancer, but men die more often: ICMR

A study conducted by the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research and the Indian Council of Medical Research has revealed a gender disparity in cancer incidence and mortality rates in India. The analysis was based on data from population-based cancer registries from 2015 to 2019. It found that women accounted for a higher percentage of cancer cases (51.1%) than men (49%). However, men accounted for a greater proportion of cancer deaths (55%) compared to women (45%).

Study insights Gender differences in cancer type and treatment outcomes The study highlights how gender differences in cancer type and treatment outcomes contribute to the disparity. Breast and cervical cancers are more frequently diagnosed in women as they are detected early and respond well to treatment. In contrast, men are more likely to suffer from lung and oral cancers, which often present at advanced stages, making effective management difficult. Notably, the study also found highest lifetime cancer risks in northeastern states.

Data analysis Cancer cases and deaths in India The study's data, collected from 43 cancer registries across India between 2015 and 2019, recorded over two lakh deaths and more than seven lakh cancer cases. Based on the data, researchers also estimated that India recorded 15.6 lakh cancer cases and 8.74 lakh deaths in 2024. The most common cancers among men were prostate (49,998), lung (74,763), and oral (113,249) cancers, while among women they were ovarian (48,984), cervical (78,499), and breast (238,085) cancers.