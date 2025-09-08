Next Article
Xiaomi 16 Pro Max's rear display leaked ahead of launch
Xiaomi is set to revive its rear secondary display with the upcoming 16 Pro Max, a feature fans last saw on the Mi 11 Ultra.
Leaked images show a big visor on the back, likely making room for both a triple-camera setup and this new screen—definitely something that stands out.
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip expected
The design leaks also reveal large camera cutouts, matching earlier tips from Kartikey Singh.
While we're still waiting to see exactly how this rear display will be used, the phone is expected to launch in China between September 24-26, 2025.
Expect top specs too: Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip.