China unveils ambitious plan to integrate AI into energy sector Technology Sep 08, 2025

China just rolled out a major plan to blend artificial intelligence with its energy sector, hoping for game-changing progress by 2027.

Announced at the World Smart Industry Expo, this push is all about boosting data-sharing, computing power, and smart algorithms to drive deeper integration of AI and software in the energy sector.

The project is led by top government agencies and aims to set the stage for world-class AI-powered energy solutions by 2030.