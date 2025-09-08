China unveils ambitious plan to integrate AI into energy sector
China just rolled out a major plan to blend artificial intelligence with its energy sector, hoping for game-changing progress by 2027.
Announced at the World Smart Industry Expo, this push is all about boosting data-sharing, computing power, and smart algorithms to drive deeper integration of AI and software in the energy sector.
The project is led by top government agencies and aims to set the stage for world-class AI-powered energy solutions by 2030.
AI boom in China
China's AI industry has exploded recently—Vice Minister Xin Guobin shared that the number of AI companies jumped from 1,400 to 5,000 in just five years.
This growth has powered advances like electric vehicles and over 40,000 smart factories.
To keep up the momentum, China launched an $8.2 billion national AI fund and set more than 240 standards for core AI technologies.