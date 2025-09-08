WhatsApp now lets you share live photos in chats
WhatsApp is rolling out full support for Apple's Live Photos on iPhones, so you can soon share pics with sound and motion right in your chats.
The feature is being tested by beta users now (TestFlight version 25.24.10.72) and will reach everyone over the next few weeks.
Until now, Live Photos sent on WhatsApp just showed up as boring stills or GIFs—no movement, no sound.
Live Photos get their own icon
With this update, Live Photos get their own icon in your chat and can be played with sound using a new button.
When someone sends you a Live Photo, it'll save as a real Live Photo in your iOS Photos app—not just a flat image.
Plus, there's a handy toggle next to the HD option so you can pick if you want to send the full moving photo or just the still version.
Automatic conversion to Motion Photos
Sharing between friends on different phones? No problem—iPhone Live Photos will automatically convert to Android Motion Photos when sent, and vice versa.
This makes sharing those fun moments way smoother no matter what phone your friends use.