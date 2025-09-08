iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest smartphone ever, launches tomorrow

The iPhone 17 Air will be Apple's thinnest smartphone ever, measuring just 5.5mm. It will sport a 120Hz, 6.6-inch OLED display and weight around 145gm. However, this ultra-thin design comes with some trade-offs such as a smaller battery capacity and only one rear camera instead of the multi-lens systems found on other Apple and Samsung flagships.

Market positioning

iPhone 17 Air's awkward market position

The iPhone 17 Air is likely to be priced higher than the base model but lower than the Pro line, making its market position a bit "awkward," as per some analysts. Given the specs and features, this would put the Air in close competition with better-equipped phones on either side of Apple's lineup. At a rumored price of $900, it will cost more than the entry-level iPhone 17 but less than the high-end iPhone 17 Pro.