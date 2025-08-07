Next Article
Study reveals new Alzheimer's trigger: leaky blood-brain barrier
A new study from US and German researchers suggests Alzheimer's might start when the brain's protective barrier—the blood-brain barrier—gets weaker.
Instead of only blaming protein clumps inside brain cells, scientists are now looking at how genetic risk factors could make this barrier leaky, letting in outside trouble that sparks the disease.
Future treatments could target border cells
By analyzing donated brain samples with advanced tech, researchers found key changes in the cells lining the brain's edges—especially blood vessel and immune cells.
These changes may trigger inflammation that speeds up Alzheimer's.
The big takeaway? Future treatments could target these border cells, opening fresh paths for fighting the disease.