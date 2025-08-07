Panasonic launches new P series TVs in India: Check details

Features and availability

These TVs pack a punch with a 4K Studio color engine, Hexa Chroma Drive for vibrant visuals, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

You also get Dolby Vision and Atmos support for that cinema feel at home.

Built-in Chromecast and Auto Low Latency Mode make gaming and streaming easy.

As Panasonic's Fumiyasu Fujimori puts it, this range is all about "personalizing entertainment" with tech that fits family life.

Available via authorized dealers and major online stores across India.