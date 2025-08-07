Panasonic launches new P series TVs in India: Check details
Panasonic just rolled out its new P series TV lineup in India, featuring 21 models including the ShinobiPro mini LED and 4K Google TVs.
Whether you're into high-end binge-watching or just want a solid screen for everyday use, there's something here for everyone.
Prices start at ₹17,990 and go up to ₹3,99,990.
Features and availability
These TVs pack a punch with a 4K Studio color engine, Hexa Chroma Drive for vibrant visuals, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
You also get Dolby Vision and Atmos support for that cinema feel at home.
Built-in Chromecast and Auto Low Latency Mode make gaming and streaming easy.
As Panasonic's Fumiyasu Fujimori puts it, this range is all about "personalizing entertainment" with tech that fits family life.
Available via authorized dealers and major online stores across India.