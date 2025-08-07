This device turns your speech into handwritten notes

"Talk to Write" uses Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and Python to help people with motor disabilities. Just speak, and the device writes your words in neat handwriting—no typing or holding a pen needed. It combines AI speech recognition with robotics to create real handwriting on paper.

A unique approach to note-taking

Unlike most tools that only give you digital text, this one actually writes out your words on paper using a CNC pen plotter.

It's a fresh take that could make schoolwork or meetings more accessible for everyone—not just those glued to screens.