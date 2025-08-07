Elon Musk's Mars mission may include Tesla's Optimus robot Technology Aug 07, 2025

Elon Musk just shared that SpaceX is aiming to launch its first uncrewed Starship mission to Mars in early 2029, with a crewed trip about two years later in early 2031.

What's new? There is a slight chance that Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus, will be tagging along for the ride.

Musk says these missions are all about helping humans become a multi-planet species.