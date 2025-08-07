Next Article
Elon Musk's Mars mission may include Tesla's Optimus robot
Elon Musk just shared that SpaceX is aiming to launch its first uncrewed Starship mission to Mars in early 2029, with a crewed trip about two years later in early 2031.
What's new? There is a slight chance that Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus, will be tagging along for the ride.
Musk says these missions are all about helping humans become a multi-planet species.
Musk on why we need to go to Mars
Musk sees building a city on Mars—hopefully within the next few decades—as key to protecting humanity from big disasters on Earth.
He also hopes exploring Mars will push us to expand our knowledge and maybe even change how we see our place in the universe.