Autodesk now lets Indian users store project data locally
Autodesk just rolled out an option for Indian users to store their project data right here in the country.
This is big news for businesses and public sector teams that need to follow local rules around data, and it should make collaboration smoother and more secure.
Kamolika Peres Gupta, Autodesk's VP for India and SAARC, notes that this move helps build trust as India goes digital—especially since over a third of Indian organizations worry about data security holding them back.
Storage option runs on AWS in India
This new storage option runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in India and supports popular Autodesk tools like Docs and BIM Collaborate.
It also plugs into Autodesk's global network, joining regions like the US, EU, Japan, and more—so Indian users get enterprise-level security without sending their data overseas.