Autodesk now lets Indian users store project data locally Technology Aug 07, 2025

Autodesk just rolled out an option for Indian users to store their project data right here in the country.

This is big news for businesses and public sector teams that need to follow local rules around data, and it should make collaboration smoother and more secure.

Kamolika Peres Gupta, Autodesk's VP for India and SAARC, notes that this move helps build trust as India goes digital—especially since over a third of Indian organizations worry about data security holding them back.