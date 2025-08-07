Next Article
Uber now lets you book metro tickets in Chennai
Uber just made commuting in Chennai a lot easier—you can now book metro tickets straight from the Uber app.
In partnership with Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) and powered by ONDC, this feature lets you plan your trip, buy QR-based tickets, and check real-time train updates, all in one place.
Just pick your destination in the app, choose the metro option, and your QR ticket is available for easy scanning at the station.
Uber is offering 50% off on metro tickets
To celebrate this launch, Uber is offering 50% off on metro tickets and on Uber Auto/Moto rides to or from metro stations across Chennai for all of August.
Payments are UPI-only—no extra booking fees—and CMRL says this move is all about making city travel more accessible and tech-friendly for everyone.