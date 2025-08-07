Uber now lets you book metro tickets in Chennai Technology Aug 07, 2025

Uber just made commuting in Chennai a lot easier—you can now book metro tickets straight from the Uber app.

In partnership with Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) and powered by ONDC, this feature lets you plan your trip, buy QR-based tickets, and check real-time train updates, all in one place.

Just pick your destination in the app, choose the metro option, and your QR ticket is available for easy scanning at the station.