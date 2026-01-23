Substack launches TV app for video, livestream content

The app features a TikTok-style "For You" section with recommended videos from creators, plus dedicated pages to catch all videos from your favorite creators. Coming soon: audio posts, read-alouds, better search, previews of paid content for free users, easy in-app upgrades, and creator channels.

The bigger picture (and some pushback)

This move is part of Substack's bigger shift into video that started back in 2022. Since then they've rolled out monetization tools, livestreaming options, and short-form clips.

Not everyone's thrilled though—many longtime users say they'd rather see Substack focus on writing instead of trying to rival YouTube or Patreon.