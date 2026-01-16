Sun Pharma launches skin cancer medication in US

Drug details

Unloxcyt: A breakthrough in skin cancer treatment

Richard Ascroft, CEO of Sun Pharma North America, described Unloxcyt as "an evolution in checkpoint inhibition." He said the drug combines durable efficacy with a proven tolerability profile for a group of aCSCC patients who traditionally would struggle to strike that therapeutic balance. The medication is available through a limited distribution network of authorized specialty distributors and one contracted specialty pharmacy in the US.