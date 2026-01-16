Sun Pharma launches skin cancer medication in US
What's the story
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has launched its skin cancer drug, Unloxcyt (cosibelimab-ipdl), in the US. The Mumbai-based company announced that the drug is now available for prescription by healthcare professionals. It is intended for adults suffering from metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (mCSCC) or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (llaCSCC) who cannot undergo curative surgery or radiation.
Drug details
Unloxcyt: A breakthrough in skin cancer treatment
Richard Ascroft, CEO of Sun Pharma North America, described Unloxcyt as "an evolution in checkpoint inhibition." He said the drug combines durable efficacy with a proven tolerability profile for a group of aCSCC patients who traditionally would struggle to strike that therapeutic balance. The medication is available through a limited distribution network of authorized specialty distributors and one contracted specialty pharmacy in the US.
Disease impact
Skin cancer is a global health concern
Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma is one of the most common skin cancers worldwide. Although early stages are treatable, around 40,000 patients in the US alone progress to advanced disease every year. This leads to nearly 15,000 deaths annually. The launch of Unloxcyt marks a significant step in combating this deadly disease and improving patient outcomes.