Sundar Pichai to speak at India AI Impact Summit
Technology
Google's Sundar Pichai is set to give the keynote at the India AI Impact Summit on February 20.
The five-day event runs from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, and kicked off with an opening by PM Modi.
Summit features big names in tech and business
Big names in tech and business—like Sam Altman, Bill Gates, Demis Hassabis, Mukesh Ambani, and Yann LeCun—are all speaking.
Experts are joining sessions. New government AI projects were also announced during the summit.
Focus on homegrown AI models, healthcare innovations
The summit is spotlighting cool AI innovations in healthcare and robotics, with a big focus on building homegrown AI models.
There's also an expo featuring 600 startups from 13 countries.
Organizers hope to spark investment and shape how India approaches AI for people, planet, and progress.