'Surprise and shine': What's coming at Apple's next big event
What's the story
Apple is gearing up for a major launch event on September 9, marking the first since John Ternus took over as CEO from Tim Cook. The event will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California and livestreamed on Apple's website, Apple TV, and YouTube. The highlight of the event is expected to be the introduction of the iPhone 18 Pro series, along with a long-rumored foldable model supposedly dubbed "iPhone Ultra."
Series details
iPhone 18 series may include Pro, Pro Max models
The iPhone 18 series is expected to include the Pro and Pro Max models, which could come with bigger batteries and a smaller Dynamic Island. There are also speculations about a variable aperture camera upgrade.
However, the base model of the iPhone 18 may not be launched at this event as it is said to be held until early next year.
Pricing speculation
Dummy models suggest color palette for new iPhones
The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models could see a price increase over their predecessors.
Apple has already raised prices on most of its products this year, and the trend may continue with the new iPhones at the September 9 event.
The leaked dummy models of these phones also suggest a color palette that includes black, silver, light blue, and dark cherry purple.
Foldable debut
Apple's 1st foldable phone could be 'iPhone Ultra'
The rumored "iPhone Ultra" could be one of the premium phones Apple launches on September 9.
Leaked images of a dummy model show a passport-style design similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold8 and Xiaomi's 18 Fold.
The success of these models raises questions about how Apple's first foldable will fare in the market, given its late entry.
Other launches
Apple Watch Series 12 to launch alongside new iPhones
Along with the iPhone 18 series, Apple is also expected to unveil an updated version of its popular smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 12.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that this model could see a return of the premium ceramic case option and new band colors and configurations.
As for the AirPods, an upgrade is due but it may not include cameras just yet.
What's more
New HomePod models and Apple TV 4K
Apple's upcoming event is expected to introduce several new smart home devices, including two HomePod models: the HomePod Touch and HomePod Mini 2, and a next-generation Apple TV 4K.
The HomePod Touch is reportedly set to feature a 7-inch touchscreen, while the HomePod Mini 2 could get a new chipset, audio improvements, and Siri AI.
Meanwhile, the new Apple TV 4K may arrive with a more powerful chipset, Siri AI, and an updated remote.