T. rex took way longer to grow up than we thought Technology Jan 20, 2026

Turns out, T. rex wasn't a fast grower—new research says it took these dinosaurs 35-40 years to reach full size, not just 25.

Scientists figured this out by looking at growth rings in the bones of 17 specimens from the Tyrannosaurus rex species group, kind of like counting tree rings to see how old a tree is.