End of an era! ASUS will no longer make smartphones
What's the story
Taiwan's ASUS has announced its decision to stop producing new smartphones. The company's chairman, Jonney Shih, made the announcement during a recent event in Taipei. He said that "ASUS will no longer add new mobile phone models in the future." This decision effectively ends the Zenfone and ROG Phone series. However, Shih did say that ASUS will continue to provide support for existing users of these lines.
Strategic pivot
ASUS's shift toward AI and commercial PCs
The decision to halt phone launches in 2026 is part of a larger strategic shift at ASUS. The company plans to invest more in AI-centric systems, robotics, and computing devices. This comes as part of a broader trend among tech giants rethinking their business strategies amid the growing demand for AI technology.
AI ambitions
ASUS's future plans in the AI space
ASUS is now looking to make AI servers for clients running different AI models and other hardware designs for AI platforms. The company hopes that these systems will drive its business growth instead of phone sales.