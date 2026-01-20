ASUS will continue to provide support for existing users of these lines

End of an era! ASUS will no longer make smartphones

By Mudit Dube 11:48 am Jan 20, 202611:48 am

What's the story

Taiwan's ASUS has announced its decision to stop producing new smartphones. The company's chairman, Jonney Shih, made the announcement during a recent event in Taipei. He said that "ASUS will no longer add new mobile phone models in the future." This decision effectively ends the Zenfone and ROG Phone series. However, Shih did say that ASUS will continue to provide support for existing users of these lines.