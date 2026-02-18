Take this online pledge to use AI responsibly

What do you get for taking the pledge?

If you take the pledge, you'll score a digital badge from IndiaAI and Intel India plus access to official AI learning resources.

This is all part of the big India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, where global leaders (including PM Modi) are talking about making AI work for everyone—people, planet, and progress.

It's a cool way for young people to get involved in shaping how AI is used in the future.