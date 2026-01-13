TN building India's 1st sovereign AI park with ₹10,000cr investment

The Tamil Nadu government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bengaluru-based Sarvam AI to set up India's first full-stack Sovereign AI Park. The project will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹10,000 crore over five years. It will include data centers that will exclusively handle government data. The initiative is expected to create 1,000 high-skilled jobs and lay the groundwork for a strong and inclusive AI ecosystem in India.

Project details Sovereign AI Park: A unique initiative The Sovereign AI Park will be a one-of-a-kind district in India, combining AI compute infrastructure, secure data frameworks, model research labs, and innovation clusters. It will also have an institute for AI in governance. The park can function as a full-stack system where data, models, and compute stay within the state's trust boundary. This ensures a sovereign ethical inclusive ecosystem for deploying AI systems.

Strategic move TN's commitment to AI development Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B Rajaa said the MoU is a strategic commitment to adopt and shape the future of artificial intelligence. He added that this unprecedented initiative would make Tamil Nadu a leader in scaled deployment of AI across sectors like education, agriculture, healthcare, and citizen engagement. The minister also said that other states can host their data at the park due to its large capacity.