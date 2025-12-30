TCL launches Note A1 Nxtpaper: A tablet that feels like paper

This tablet is all about productivity: it has eight built-in mics for transcribing meetings, live translations, and AI-powered summaries. The included dual-tip stylus (with an eraser!) makes handwriting feel natural and lag-free. You get split-screen multitasking, unlimited sketch space with the infinite canvas feature, 256GB storage for your stuff, and a big 8,000mAh battery to keep you going.

Design & price details

Made from aerospace-grade aluminum, the Note A1 Nxtpaper is lightweight at just 500g and slim at 5.5mm thick.

It syncs easily with Google Drive, Dropbox, or OneDrive and supports wireless screen sharing for group work or classes.

Pre-orders start at $419 (~₹34,800) on Kickstarter; full retail will be $549 (~₹45,000), with shipping set for February 2026.

If you want something sleek for both work and play—this one's worth a look!