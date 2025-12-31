TCL's new AI tablet offers a 'paper-like' display

This is TCL's first dedicated note-taking device to feature this innovative tech

TCL has launched its latest tablet, the Note A1 Nxtpaper. The device comes with a unique display technology called Nxtpaper. First introduced in 2021, Nxtpaper is designed to mimic the look and feel of paper while reducing glare and blue light emissions. This is TCL's first dedicated note-taking device to feature this innovative tech. It will be available in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific markets at $549.