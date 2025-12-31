TCL's new AI tablet offers a 'paper-like' display
What's the story
TCL has launched its latest tablet, the Note A1 Nxtpaper. The device comes with a unique display technology called Nxtpaper. First introduced in 2021, Nxtpaper is designed to mimic the look and feel of paper while reducing glare and blue light emissions. This is TCL's first dedicated note-taking device to feature this innovative tech. It will be available in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific markets at $549.
Tech specs
Note A1 Nxtpaper's AI features and specifications
The Note A1 Nxtpaper comes with a number of AI features, including handwriting-to-text conversion and real-time transcription. It also offers translation, summarization, writing assistance, and "handwriting beautification." The device sports an 11.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, featuring anti-glare and blue light reduction. It is also equipped with stylus support for easy note-taking or doodling.
Storage capacity
The device packs a 8,000mAh battery
The Note A1 Nxtpaper comes with a generous storage capacity of up to 256GB. This is significantly more than its competitors, such as the ReMarkable Paper Pro, which only offers 64GB. The device also packs a massive 8,000mAh battery for long hours of usage without any hassle. It also supports easy note syncing with Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive.