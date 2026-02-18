TCS's AI can now help you weave traditional Kanjivaram saris
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, TCS showed off how artificial intelligence can help weave traditional Kanjivaram saris.
Using an AI-powered loom with LED lights for thread selection, they're bringing smart tech and classic handloom skills together.
TCS's Intelligent Design Platform
TCS's Intelligent Design Platform turns voice commands, sketches, or photos into ready-to-weave designs in just minutes—no more waiting days or weeks.
Color-coded LEDs guide weavers through patterns step by step, and you even get a 3D preview or AR look at the sari before weaving starts.
Benefits for weavers and artisans
This new system makes it easier for beginners to learn weaving and helps fill skill gaps in the handloom industry.
By reducing errors and making things faster, the system supports artisans, and the guided assistance may shorten the learning curve for newcomers.