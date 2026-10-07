These scientists are less likely to engage in climate action

The study also found that techno-optimists are 18% less likely to make significant lifestyle changes, such as reducing flights or adopting a vegan/vegetarian diet.

Fabian Dablander, the study's lead author, warned that this over-reliance on unproven solutions could hinder the necessary socioeconomic transformations needed to tackle climate change.

He said technological solutions are politically attractive as they promise to address climate change without requiring changes in consumption patterns.