These scientists are less likely to engage in climate action
What's the story
A recent study by the London School of Economics has revealed that scientists who are "techno-optimists" are less likely to engage in civic action against climate change. The term refers to those who believe technology will largely solve the problems caused by global warming. According to the report, these scientists are 23% less likely to sign petitions or participate in protests than their skeptical peers.
Lifestyle impact
Over-reliance on unproven solutions could hinder climate action
The study also found that techno-optimists are 18% less likely to make significant lifestyle changes, such as reducing flights or adopting a vegan/vegetarian diet.
Fabian Dablander, the study's lead author, warned that this over-reliance on unproven solutions could hinder the necessary socioeconomic transformations needed to tackle climate change.
He said technological solutions are politically attractive as they promise to address climate change without requiring changes in consumption patterns.
Global survey
Survey of over 9,000 scientists
The study surveyed over 9,000 scientists from 115 countries.
Of these, 27% agreed with the statement "technology will largely solve the problems caused by climate change," while 44% disagreed.
Techno-optimist scientists were found to engage less in civic actions and protests, sign fewer petitions, and advocate less for climate action.
They were also less likely to reduce flights or car usage or adopt a mostly vegan/vegetarian diet.
Political bias
Techno-optimism prevalent among right-leaning scientists
The study also found that techno-optimism was most prevalent among right-leaning scientists and those working in applied and natural sciences.
Professor Kevin Anderson, who was not involved in the study and is a leading climate scientist at the University of Manchester's Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, said many high-income climate academics have "enthusiastically swallowed the blue pill."
He added this belief provides "a way of postponing difficult choices today by placing hope in solutions that may arrive tomorrow."