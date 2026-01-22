Telangana launches world's 1st 'Global AI Proving Ground' at Davos

TAIH isn't just about theory. Startups and companies can test their products using high-performance computing and secure data labs, with government departments acting as live testing grounds. The focus areas are big ones: healthcare, agriculture, city management, mobility, and climate resilience.

Telangana's big ambition: a global innovation hotspot

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu summed up the vision: "The world does not need another incubator, it needs an innovation sandbox."

With TAIH blending startup energy with enterprise muscle and government backing, Telangana is aiming for a spot among the world's top 20 innovation hubs.