Telegram back on Apple's App Store after brief global disappearance
What's the story
Popular messaging app Telegram briefly disappeared from the Apple App Store worldwide. However, it has since been restored. "Telegram has been restored on the App Store and should soon be available again for all users," a spokesperson said after the disruption. The app's dedicated page on the App Store is now active and can be accessed through direct search results.
User experience
Reason behind disappearance unclear
During the brief disruption, new downloads of the app were affected. However, those who already had the software installed on their devices reported that it continued to function normally.
"We briefly removed Telegram from the App Store after our review found content that violates our strict guidelines prohibiting child sexual abuse material," Apple said in a statement.
"The app was subsequently restored after the developer promptly removed the content and banned the user who posted it."
Past incidents
Apple had removed Telegram in 2018 as well
This isn't the first time Apple has removed Telegram from its App Store. In February 2018, the iPhone maker had temporarily removed the app for hosting "inappropriate content."
The issue was later resolved after Telegram added more safeguards to its platform.
Last month, Indian authorities temporarily banned Telegram over its alleged role in sharing and selling leaked NEET 2026 exam papers.