Telegram CEO arrested in France for alleged organized crime links
Telegram's CEO, Pavel Durov, was arrested in France last August after flying in from Azerbaijan.
French authorities say he's linked to organized crime and ignored legal orders.
He's out on bail now but can't leave France without permission.
Durov says Telegram not built for illegal stuff
Durov's lawyers are fighting the charges in court and have even reached out to the EU's top judges for help.
His travel rules were relaxed a bit so he could visit the UAE briefly.
Through all this, Durov says Telegram wasn't built for illegal stuff—he admits some users misuse it but promises better moderation going forward.