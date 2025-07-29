Amazon launches Echo Show 5 (Gen 3) in India

Echo Show 5 Gen 3 features and privacy controls

The latest Echo Show 5 packs a punch with its upgraded rear speaker for better sound, plus a built-in camera so you can check in at home using the 'Drop In' feature with compatible security cams or video doorbells.

Video calls are easy through the Alexa app, and you get hands-free voice control for all your smart devices.

For privacy, there's a camera shutter and mic off button—so you're always in charge.