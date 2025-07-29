Next Article
Amazon launches Echo Show 5 (Gen 3) in India
Amazon just dropped the Echo Show 5 Gen 3 in India—a smart display with a 5.5-inch touchscreen and a new AZ2 Neural Edge processor.
It's priced at ₹10,999 and available on Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline stores of Reliance Digital and Croma.
Echo Show 5 Gen 3 features and privacy controls
The latest Echo Show 5 packs a punch with its upgraded rear speaker for better sound, plus a built-in camera so you can check in at home using the 'Drop In' feature with compatible security cams or video doorbells.
Video calls are easy through the Alexa app, and you get hands-free voice control for all your smart devices.
For privacy, there's a camera shutter and mic off button—so you're always in charge.