Telegram founder to fund IVF for women using his sperm

Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of messaging platform Telegram , has offered to pay for in vitro fertilization (IVF) for women under 37 willing to conceive with his sperm. Durov, who has an estimated net worth of nearly $17 billion, said all his biological children will inherit a share of his fortune one day. He made the remarks during interviews discussing sperm donation and parenthood.

Inheritance views Durov's perspective on children and inheritance Durov clarified he doesn't differentiate between kids born through long-term relationships or those conceived through fertility clinics. "As long as they can establish their shared DNA with me, someday maybe in 30 years from now, they will be entitled to a share of my estate after I'm gone," he said on the Lex Fridman Podcast in October. He reiterated this stance in a separate interview with French magazine Le Point.

Donation impact Sperm donations and social responsibility Durov has previously claimed to have fathered six kids with three partners. He also said his sperm donations have led to the birth of over 100 children in different countries. He considers sperm donation a social responsibility and believes that declining fertility rates warrant more transparency about it. Durov has linked falling sperm counts and rising infertility rates to environmental issues like plastic pollution, viewing his donor role as part of the solution.

Clinic demand Durov's sperm in high demand at fertility clinics Durov's sperm has been in high demand at fertility clinics. The Wall Street Journal reported that dozens of women responded last year to an ad at Moscow's Altravita Clinic, offering his sperm for free. The clinic described him as having "high genetic compatibility" and confirmed he would pay for IVF for unmarried women under 37 using his "in-demand" sperm. Although Durov no longer donates directly, samples from previous donations are still stored at the clinic.