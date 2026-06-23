Telegram returns in India after week-long ban

Legal action

Telegram's response to the ban

In response to the ban, Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov criticized the Indian government's decision. He argued that punishing over 150 million users for the actions of a few was unfair. Durov also suggested that business interests may have influenced this decision, alleging that Reliance Jio and WhatsApp may have lobbied against Telegram. The company also approached Delhi High Court against the ban but its plea was rejected.