Telegram returns in India after week-long ban
What's the story
Telegram has resumed services for some users in India, a week after the government imposed a temporary ban over NEET paper leak concerns. The app is still unavailable on Apple's App Store but Android users can access the platform through Google's Play Store. However, some users complain that they are still unable to access their messages.
Ban rationale
NEET paper leak concerns led to ban
The Indian government had temporarily banned Telegram, citing its use by organized cheating networks. The decision was taken after the platform failed to prevent the spread of fake NEET exam papers. The app was also accused of spreading misinformation and other fraudulent activities that affected the examination process. Prior to imposing the ban, government officials had raised these concerns with Telegram representatives on June 3.
Legal action
Telegram's response to the ban
In response to the ban, Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov criticized the Indian government's decision. He argued that punishing over 150 million users for the actions of a few was unfair. Durov also suggested that business interests may have influenced this decision, alleging that Reliance Jio and WhatsApp may have lobbied against Telegram. The company also approached Delhi High Court against the ban but its plea was rejected.