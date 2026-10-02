Temple pre-orders may open next week, says Deepinder Goyal
What's the story
Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato, has unveiled his highly anticipated wearable device, Temple. The innovative gadget will be available in six different colors at launch. The color options are True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade (a shade of green), Deep Blue and Purple Funk. Goyal teased that these colors were for the first Temple devices on X (formerly Twitter).
Unique features
Wearable attaches to the temple area of your head
Temple is a small wearable that attaches to the temple area of your head, hence its name.
The device is different from regular smart rings or smartwatches. It uses signals from this region to study cerebral blood flow, oxygenation, and how the body responds to different activities.
Badminton star PV Sindhu has already been seen wearing Temple during live matches.
Measurement technology
It uses a system called Brain Flow
Temple uses its own system called Brain Flow to measure brain blood supply. Goyal has described it as the first continuous, wearable measurement of blood flow to the brain.
Despite skepticism about Temple's effectiveness in measuring these metrics, Goyal has shared a study comparing Temple Brain Flow with time-domain near-infrared spectroscopy (TD-NIRS).
However, it's worth noting that this research hasn't been peer-reviewed yet.
Availability
Pre-orders could start as soon as next week
Goyal has hinted that pre-orders for Temple could start as soon as next week. The limited launch edition is expected to start shipping by the end of 2026.
However, interested customers will have to apply for early access through the Temple website. Early access applications have been open since May this year.
The exact pricing for Temple is still a mystery. However, Goyal had previously hinted at a price tag of around $1,000 (approximately ₹1 lakh).