Texas sues TP-Link over potential China-based hacker access to routers

Lawsuit highlights risks of cyberattacks

Even though TP-Link isn't Chinese-owned anymore and builds its products in Vietnam, it still relies on parts from China and must follow certain Chinese data laws.

The lawsuit points out that these ties—and known software flaws—put millions at risk of cyberattacks.

After an October 2025 investigation, Texas banned state employees from using them in January 2026, and federal officials paused a proposed ban.