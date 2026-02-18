Texas sues TP-Link over potential China-based hacker access to routers
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against TP-Link, claiming the company misled people about how secure its routers really are.
According to the suit, these routers may have let China-based hackers break into American users' devices.
The complaint comes after an October 2025 investigation and follows growing worries about tech security.
Lawsuit highlights risks of cyberattacks
Even though TP-Link isn't Chinese-owned anymore and builds its products in Vietnam, it still relies on parts from China and must follow certain Chinese data laws.
The lawsuit points out that these ties—and known software flaws—put millions at risk of cyberattacks.
After an October 2025 investigation, Texas banned state employees from using them in January 2026, and federal officials paused a proposed ban.