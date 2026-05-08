Alibaba Group Holding is one of the end customers

Thai firm suspected of smuggling NVIDIA chips to China

By Akash Pandey 05:10 pm May 08, 202605:10 pm

What's the story

A Thai company, OBON Corp, is under suspicion of allegedly smuggling Super Micro Computer servers worth billions of dollars. The servers are said to be equipped with advanced NVIDIA chips and are reportedly destined for China. According to Bloomberg News, Alibaba Group Holding is one of the end customers involved in this suspicious transaction.