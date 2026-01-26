Microsoft releases emergency update to fix Outlook crash bug

After the January 2026 update, Outlook Classic users with PST files on OneDrive experienced several problems. These included the app freezing on startup, missing Sent Items, and requiring frequent restarts. The issues were mainly linked to the recent security patch released by Microsoft for Windows 11.

Fix

New patch addresses previous bugs and crashes

The latest update from Microsoft not only fixes the Outlook crashes but also addresses Remote Desktop and shutdown bugs from earlier updates. This makes it particularly important for users who rely on PST in Outlook. If your apps have been misbehaving lately, it's recommended to install this update as soon as possible to restore normalcy without having to uninstall anything else.