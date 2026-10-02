These $999 AI glasses are for people with hearing loss
What's the story
Legato, a start-up specializing in hearing technology, has launched its flagship product, the Legato Frames. The innovative eyewear integrates the company's patented hearing-assistance technology into the arms of regular glasses. Priced from $999, these frames are specifically designed for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. The launch is part of Legato's mission to make hearing care more accessible by tackling cost, comfort, and stigma associated with traditional hearing aids.
Innovative technology
Unique AI-powered system separates voices from background noise
Unlike traditional hearing aids that use directional microphones to focus on specific sounds, Legato Frames employ an AI-powered system.
This unique tech separates voices from background noise, amplifying them while reducing unwanted sounds.
The frames also come with a dual-speaker system that directs sound toward the wearer while canceling sound that escapes, reducing it by 99% just a few inches away from the ear.
Product features
Weighing just 34gm with lenses
Weighing just 34gm with lenses, the Legato Frames offer a battery life of 10-12 hours.
They come in three different styles and support prescription lenses as well as Bluetooth streaming for music and calls.
The official launch comes after the start-up raised $12 million in funding from Neotribe Ventures, Listen, and Village Global.
Company background
Legato was founded in 2024
Founded in 2024 by Mehul Trivedi and Steve Romine, Legato combines their extensive experience in wearables and hearing care from Bose.
At Bose, Trivedi led the creation of Bose Frames while Romine ran the hearing aids division.
After leaving Bose, they explored smart eyewear at EssilorLuxottica and Audicus, respectively, before coming together to explore the intersection of hearing technology and smart eyewear with Legato.