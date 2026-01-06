These new AI smart glasses blend style and intelligence

Xgimi, a company known for its professional projection technology, has launched a new brand called Memomind. The brand will offer three different models of AI smart glasses. The announcement was made at CES 2026. While the industry is still in its early stages, Xgimi believes there is an opportunity to fill gaps in the smart glasses market with this new venture.

Product details Memo One comes with dual-lens display The first model under the Memomind brand is called Memo One. It promises an experience similar to what users expect from "smart glasses." The device comes with speakers and a dual-lens display, letting both eyes view the Memomind operating system (OS) fully. This model is targeted at tech enthusiasts who want to get the most out of their smart glasses.

Niche focus Memo Air Display: A model for traditional glass lovers The second model from Memomind, dubbed Memo Air Display, is aimed at users who prefer smart glasses that resemble traditional ones. It features a single monocular display and customizable frames and temples. The third model is in the works, according to the brand. Memomind's new range of AI smart glasses will be up for pre-order after CES 2026. The starting price is expected to be around $599.