This AI chatbot will help you choose the perfect fragrance

How does it actually work?

To make the experience feel more personal, engineers studied how real Jo Malone stylists talk with customers, so the chatbot chats in a friendly, human way—think prompts like "Where would we like to journey today?" It asked during one session.

"The freshness of an orchard? The warmth of a blooming flower garden? The windswept allure of the coastline?" Since going live, it's nearly doubled purchase rates for users compared to those who don't use it.