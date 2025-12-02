This AI chatbot will help you choose the perfect fragrance
Estee Lauder and Google Cloud have teamed up to launch the Jo Malone London AI Scent Advisor—a chatbot that helps you pick out fragrances online, even when you can't test them in person.
It asks about your vibe and preferences, then uses AI trained on both scent categories (like woody or musky) and real-life experiences to suggest what might suit you best.
How does it actually work?
To make the experience feel more personal, engineers studied how real Jo Malone stylists talk with customers, so the chatbot chats in a friendly, human way—think prompts like "Where would we like to journey today?" It asked during one session.
"The freshness of an orchard? The warmth of a blooming flower garden? The windswept allure of the coastline?" Since going live, it's nearly doubled purchase rates for users compared to those who don't use it.
Why does this matter?
With results this strong, Estee Lauder is looking at bringing similar AI shopping tools to other brands like Tom Ford Beauty and Le Labo.
The idea: make online shopping more fun and personalized while helping more people find scents they love.