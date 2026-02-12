This AI gadget scolds people smoking in public spaces

A techie from Bengaluru has developed an innovative AI-powered device that detects smoking in public spaces. The innovative gadget plays an audio of a baby coughing and a grandmother scolding the smoker when it detects someone smoking nearby. The techie shared his project on social media, explaining how much he hates public smoking and how this device was his solution to the problem.

Technical details How the device works The techie explained that his device performs person detection, cigarette identification, and smoking gesture recognition in real-time. He said the prototype was built using "yolov8 + mediapipe with some finetuning," while Sarvam AI took care of the audio part. The entire system runs on a Raspberry Pi, which he described as "nothing fancy, but it works."

Prototype progress Techie is working on a portable version of the device The techie shared an early real-world test of his device at a bus stand, where one man looked around confused and put out his cigarette. He said this was just an initial prototype shown on public photos to avoid using real people. The techie also revealed that he is working on a 3D-printed portable version of the device, which he hopes to launch soon.

Advertisement