This AI-powered kitchen appliance turns food scraps into compost
Chewie is a smart new kitchen appliance by Mankomb Technologies that was showcased at the AI Impact Summit.
It uses AI to turn your food scraps—like veggie peels and even meat bones—into nutrient-rich soil in as little as 8 hours (or up to 40 if you've got a lot).
No smells, no pests, just easy eco-friendly composting right at home.
It can process up to 120kg of waste each month
Chewie can process up to 120kg of waste each month and is designed to operate silently.
Its power consumption varies by usage, and it connects to your phone for easy tracking.
Featuring filtration mechanisms, it fits easily in most kitchens but does require power for its AI-driven climate control.
No more turning piles or worrying about balance
Traditional composting takes weeks, needs outdoor space, and lots of effort.
Chewie skips all the hassle—no turning piles or worrying about balance.
Its compact size means even apartment dwellers can join the zero-waste movement without breaking a sweat.