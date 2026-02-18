This AI-powered kitchen appliance turns food scraps into compost Technology Feb 18, 2026

Chewie is a smart new kitchen appliance by Mankomb Technologies that was showcased at the AI Impact Summit.

It uses AI to turn your food scraps—like veggie peels and even meat bones—into nutrient-rich soil in as little as 8 hours (or up to 40 if you've got a lot).

No smells, no pests, just easy eco-friendly composting right at home.