This AI tool could help detect silent heart attacks
A team from UC Berkeley is testing a budget-friendly ECG device that can be connected to AI on a mobile phone or have algorithms deployed to low-cost devices to catch "silent" heart attacks—those sneaky ones that don't show obvious symptoms but still harm your heart.
Health volunteers use the device during regular home visits, making it easy to check people right where they live.
The device rules out issues for most people
This single-lead ECG rules out issues for most folks (90-95%), so only a few need extra tests.
Initial results are promising and show reasonably high fidelity.
If someone's had a silent attack, they are referred for confirmatory testing and clinicians can then consider medications to reduce recurrence risk.
The trial is comparing this AI tool with old-school risk checks
The trial is comparing this AI tool with old-school risk checks and collecting more data to make it even fairer for everyone.
Early detection means people can get treated sooner, which could mean fewer hospital trips—and maybe even save lives.