This AI tool is transforming how we study

Turbo AI, launched in early 2024 by two 20-year-olds, is making waves with over five million users and is profitable. Its main draw? Instantly turning lectures, PDFs, videos, and texts into interactive notes and flashcards—no more scrambling to keep up in class.

The app syncs across devices, so your study materials are always within reach Turbo AI lets you turn your notes into quizzes or even podcasts, and there's a chat assistant for quick clarifications.

You can also edit or collaborate on AI-generated content in real time.

From Harvard to Goldman Sachs, users are everywhere From Harvard and MIT students to professionals at Goldman Sachs and McKinsey, Turbo AI appeals to a wide crowd.

There's a free version with the basics like note-taking and flashcards; premium plans start at $9.99/month (billed annually) or $19.99/month.