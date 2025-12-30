Full-image focus: How this experimental camera breaks photography's oldest limits

Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) have made a major breakthrough in camera lens technology. They have developed a system that can bring multiple objects at different distances into sharp focus, capturing finer details across the entire image. This is a major departure from traditional lenses which could only sharpen one focal plane at a time, leaving other areas blurred.

Technological advancement The limitations of traditional lenses and the new system Traditional lenses work by sharpening one focal plane at a time, which can create depth in images but requires combining multiple photographs shot at different focal lengths for a clear full picture. The new "spatially-varying autofocus" system developed by CMU researchers uses a mix of technologies to let the camera decide which parts of an image should be sharp. This is achieved through a computational lens system that combines advanced optical components to control focus at the pixel level.

Design details The innovative design of the 'computational lens' The researchers have developed a "computational lens" by combining a Lohmann lens with a phase-only spatial light modulator. The Lohmann lens consists of two curved, cubic lenses that shift against each other to tune focus. Meanwhile, the phase-only spatial light modulator controls how light bends at each pixel. This combination enables the system to focus at different depths simultaneously and uses two autofocus methods: Contrast-Detection Autofocus (CDAF) and Phase-Detection Autofocus (PDAF).