This is how nuclear fusion-powered spacecraft will reach Mars
Pulsar Fusion, a UK startup, has hit a major milestone: it has completed the first plasma test of the Sunbird exhaust test system, aiming to use nuclear fusion for space travel.
This breakthrough could mean much shorter journeys to Mars in the future: reducing travel from around 10 months today to under 6 months.
Test streamed live at Amazon's MARS conference
The test was streamed live at Amazon's MARS Conference and demonstrated the Sunbird exhaust test system, validating the core technology for the Dual Direct Fusion Drive engine, which is way more powerful than regular rockets and is designed to generate about 2 megawatts of power.
While Sunbird won't carry astronauts or cargo itself, it'll help push spacecraft toward Mars much faster.
A real in-orbit demo is planned for 2027, so fusion-powered space travel might not be that far off.