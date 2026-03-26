This is how nuclear fusion-powered spacecraft will reach Mars

Test streamed live at Amazon's MARS conference

The test was streamed live at Amazon's MARS Conference and demonstrated the Sunbird exhaust test system, validating the core technology for the Dual Direct Fusion Drive engine, which is way more powerful than regular rockets and is designed to generate about 2 megawatts of power.

While Sunbird won't carry astronauts or cargo itself, it'll help push spacecraft toward Mars much faster.

A real in-orbit demo is planned for 2027, so fusion-powered space travel might not be that far off.