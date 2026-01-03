This 'nervous' skin can help robots feel pain like humans

Scientists at City University of Hong Kong have built NRE-skin, a new electronic skin that lets robots sense touch and react almost like people do. It's a big step toward making robots more aware and safer around us.

How does this skin work? NRE-skin has four layers, with an outer one that acts like real skin to protect sensors underneath.

These sensors can detect how much force is being applied—almost as if the robot is "feeling" it.

Fast reflexes for safety When touched gently, the skin sends signals to the robot's brain.

But if something presses too hard (past a pain threshold), it triggers instant reflexes by sending high-voltage signals straight to the motors—helping the robot pull away fast and avoid damage.