This new tech can help you spot deepfakes
Cornell University researchers have created Noise-Coded Illumination (NCI), a clever way to fight video fakes.
NCI adds invisible flickers to lighting while filming, basically watermarking the video right as it's recorded.
How does it work?
NCI tweaks the brightness of lights—like screens or lamps—to hide unique codes in your footage.
Cameras pick up these patterns, and special software can pull out a timestamped "watermark" that helps verify the video's authenticity and detect manipulation.
Makes spotting fakes easier
If someone edits or manipulates an NCI-tagged video, those hidden codes won't line up anymore, making fakes easy to spot.
This could help keep news clips, interviews, and even your personal videos more trustworthy—especially important now that deepfakes are everywhere online.