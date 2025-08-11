Next Article
Microsoft Lens is getting the ax
Microsoft is saying goodbye to its Lens app, the free document scanner that's been around since 2015.
The app will disappear from stores on September 15, 2025; support ends after November 15, 2025; and it's officially retired (scanning disabled) after December 2025.
If you've got scans saved in MyScans, don't worry—they'll still be there.
Copilot 365 is the new go-to
Microsoft suggests switching over to Copilot 365 for your scanning needs.
It does the basics like scanning through mobile or desktop, but you might miss a few Lens favorites—like saving straight to OneNote or scanning business cards.
Still, it's the new go-to if you want to keep things digital.